Kristijan Jakic Injury: Could be available Saturday
Jakic (calf) could be available for Satursday's clash against Leipzig since he wasn't listed in the injury report by manager Manuel Baum.
Jakic could be available for Saturday's clash against Leipzig after training all week despite being forced off in the last match with a potential calf injury. The midfielder has started the last three matches and is likely to keep his place in the starting XI for the upcoming clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Jakic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Jakic See More