Jakic was withdrawn at halftime of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Freiburg after sustaining a calf strain following a fall on the stairs during the break. The midfielder has yet to return to full team training this week, casting doubt over his availability for Saturday's matchup against Bayern. Jakic has been a consistent presence in Augsburg's starting lineup in recent matches, meaning his potential absence would need to be covered, with Elvis Rexhbecaj the leading candidate to come into the starting XI.