Kristijan Jakic Injury: Forced off at 55th minute

Jakic was in the starting XI Saturday but would have to leave the field early, making it 10 minutes after halftime before an exit due to an apparent injury. This is a thigh break for the defender, as he did just see two straight starts after going three matches off the bench. He was replaced by Elvis Rexhbecaj, a possible replacement if he misses more time.