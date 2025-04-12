Fantasy Soccer
Kristijan Jakic Injury: Forced off at 55th minute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Jakic was forced off the field in the 55th minute due to an apparent injury.

Jakic was in the starting XI Saturday but would have to leave the field early, making it 10 minutes after halftime before an exit due to an apparent injury. This is a thigh break for the defender, as he did just see two straight starts after going three matches off the bench. He was replaced by Elvis Rexhbecaj, a possible replacement if he misses more time.

