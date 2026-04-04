Kristijan Jakic Injury: Ruled out with knock

Jakic (knock) is unavailable for Saturday's clash against Hamburger after picking up a knock during his return from international duty, according to the club.

Jakic's absence is an untimely blow for Freiburg heading into the weekend, with Fabian Rieder expected to drop deeper into the midfield to cover his role against Hamburger. No specific timeline has been given beyond the immediate fixture, but the club's language suggests the issue is minor and next Friday's clash against Hoffenheim looks like a realistic return target.