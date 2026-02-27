Kristijan Jakic Injury: Subs off with injury Friday
Jakic left the field after suffering an apparent thigh discomfort during Friday's match versus Koln.
Jakic could be dealing with a muscular problem, putting his participation in doubt for upcoming games. The midfielder has made three straight starts as part of a two-man central midfield, and his absence would force the team to a change in the usual lineup, with Elvis Rexhbecaj and Yannik Keitel offering alternatives to join Han-Noah Massengo in the middle spots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Jakic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Jakic See More