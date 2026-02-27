Kristijan Jakic Injury: Subs off with injury Friday

Jakic left the field after suffering an apparent thigh discomfort during Friday's match versus Koln.

Jakic could be dealing with a muscular problem, putting his participation in doubt for upcoming games. The midfielder has made three straight starts as part of a two-man central midfield, and his absence would force the team to a change in the usual lineup, with Elvis Rexhbecaj and Yannik Keitel offering alternatives to join Han-Noah Massengo in the middle spots.