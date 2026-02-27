Kristijan Jakic headshot

Kristijan Jakic Injury: Subs off with injury Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Jakic left the field after suffering an apparent thigh discomfort during Friday's match versus Koln.

Jakic could be dealing with a muscular problem, putting his participation in doubt for upcoming games. The midfielder has made three straight starts as part of a two-man central midfield, and his absence would force the team to a change in the usual lineup, with Elvis Rexhbecaj and Yannik Keitel offering alternatives to join Han-Noah Massengo in the middle spots.

Kristijan Jakic
FC Augsburg
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Jakic See More
