Jakic stepped on the foot of one of his opponent and twisted his ankle, forcing him off before the hour-mark. The midfielder contributed decently in the game, setting a new season high with three chances created and adding three tackles and two clearances to his shift. Jakic will have several weeks to recover from the issue and if he had to miss some time, it would be a blow since he has been a regular starter for Ausgburg this season, with Elvis Rexhbecaj likely getting a larger role in his spot if he is out.