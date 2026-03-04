Kristijan Jakic Injury: Trains with team

Jakic (calf) is back in team training ahead of Saturday's match against Leipzig, according to his club.

Jakic is looking to only have been dealt a minor injury against Koln over the weekend, as the defender is already back in training with his teammates. This should warrant a return in coming games, likely to be an option when facing Leipzig on Saturday. With 15 starts in 19 appearances this season, he will look to see the start upon his return.