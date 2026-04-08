Kristijan Jakic News: Back available

Jakic (knock) trained fully this week and was not mentioned in the injury report, making him an option for Friday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to coach Manuel Baum.

Jakic is back available for Friday's clash against Hoffenheim after training this week, having missed the last match due to a knock. The midfielder has started five of his last six appearances, so his return could provide a boost, though the coach could again opt to deploy Fabian Rieder in a holding midfield role.