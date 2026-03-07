Kristijan Jakic News: Makes starting XI
Jakic (calf) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leipzig.
Jakic makes the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leipzig after training all week despite being forced off in the last match with his recurrent calf injury. The midfielder had started the previous three matches prior to the issue and retains his place in the lineup.
