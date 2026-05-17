Kristijan Jakic News: Option moving forward

Jakic has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Jakic had been forced to sit out the season finale against Union Berlin after accumulating five yellow cards, ending the campaign with two goals and one assist across 26 appearances (18 starts). The Croatian international will now shift his focus entirely to the World Cup this summer before returning to Augsburg ahead of the 2026/27 season, with the club looking forward to having him back in the fold once the tournament concludes.