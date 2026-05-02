Kristijan Jakic News: Scores rare goal
Jakic scored a goal withi his lone shot while creating a chance during Saturday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.
Jakic entered the match in the 36th minute and scored Augsburg's final goal in the 69th. The goal was the first since August for Jakic as he's combined for two shots, a chance created and six clearances over his last three appearances.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Jakic See More