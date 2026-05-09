Kristijan Jakic headshot

Kristijan Jakic News: Suspended one match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Jakic is suspended for one game due to yellow card accumulation.

Jakic is not going to play in the season finale, as the defender is instead suspended after a fifth yellow card this season. He did start this match, leaving Han-Noah Massengo to likely start again. Jakic then ended his season with two goals and one assist in 26 appearances (18 starts).

Kristijan Jakic
FC Augsburg
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