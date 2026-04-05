Kristijan Kahlina News: Another goal conceded and two saves

Kahlina recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

For the fifth time across six appearances this season, Kahlina conceded one goal, scored by Danley Jean Jacques. Two marks the goalkeeper's second-lowest number of saves in said campaign. Kahlina will look to put forth a better performance next Saturday against Nashville SC.