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Kristijan Kahlina News: Another goal conceded and two saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Kahlina recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

For the fifth time across six appearances this season, Kahlina conceded one goal, scored by Danley Jean Jacques. Two marks the goalkeeper's second-lowest number of saves in said campaign. Kahlina will look to put forth a better performance next Saturday against Nashville SC.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
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