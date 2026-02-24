Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Beaten once in Saturday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Kahlina made 10 saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Kahlina was tested early and often in this match, but he was the main reason Charlotte FC escaped with a draw, since St. Louis City SC were the better side all around. It'd be a stretch to blame Kahlina for the goal he conceded, as it was basically a one-on-one situation against a proven goalscorer like Marcel Hartel. Kahlina will aim to clinch his first win of the season when facing the Galaxy on the road on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC

