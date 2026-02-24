Kristijan Kahlina News: Beaten once in Saturday's draw
Kahlina made 10 saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC.
Kahlina was tested early and often in this match, but he was the main reason Charlotte FC escaped with a draw, since St. Louis City SC were the better side all around. It'd be a stretch to blame Kahlina for the goal he conceded, as it was basically a one-on-one situation against a proven goalscorer like Marcel Hartel. Kahlina will aim to clinch his first win of the season when facing the Galaxy on the road on Saturday, Feb. 28.
