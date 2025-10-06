Kahlina bounced back in a massive way on Saturday. Fresh off his worst performance of the season where he allowed four goals, he looked much more like himself in this one with the goalkeeper stopping all three shots he faced to secure the clean sheet and win over D.C. That makes it six clean sheets in his last nine matches, he has been a massive part of Charlottes' season and one of the main reasons they are playoff bound. Kahlina will look to keep the momentum going Saturday against Philadelphia.