Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Kahlina had two saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Orlando City SC.

In terms of goals conceded, Kahlina's latest appearance marks his worst for the 2026 season thus far. For it, he still has only one clean sheet. Kahlina will try to redeem himself during Charlotte's next game, scheduled for Saturday at Nashville SC.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
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