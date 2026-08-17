Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes once Saturday
Kahlina had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Columbus Crew.
Kahlina conceded one goal Saturday, a close-range header by Chase Adams shortly before halftime. He also made three saves, helping his side earn a relatively easy victory over Columbus. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Wednesday at Toronto, a side which has scored 26 goals through 19 matches this season.
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