Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes once Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Kahlina had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Columbus Crew.

Kahlina conceded one goal Saturday, a close-range header by Chase Adams shortly before halftime. He also made three saves, helping his side earn a relatively easy victory over Columbus. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Wednesday at Toronto, a side which has scored 26 goals through 19 matches this season.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
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