Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes one
Kahlina registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Toronto FC.
Kahlina made three saves and conceded a goal in the 22nd minute from a sensational strike. He has now recorded nine saves over the last four games, conceding five goals during that period. Next, he faces the New England Revolution, who have scored five times in their last four games, winning three of them.
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