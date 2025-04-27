Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes one in loss
Kahlina recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus New England Revolution.
Kahlina put in a strong performance Sunday, until conceding the only goal of the match to Carles Gil in the 77th minute. He benefited from a fortunate offside call earlier, limiting the damage to just one. This is the first goal he's conceded in his last three matches while making seven saves along the way.
