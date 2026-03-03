Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes three
Kahlina had nine saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Kahlina put up a massive effort with nine saves, but still conceded thrice. He was also good with distribution and made 17 saves. He has now registered 19 saves in two games and conceded four times. Next, he takes on Austin, who have netted thrice in two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Kahlina See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back313 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot320 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing327 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack334 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha348 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Kahlina See More