Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Kahlina had nine saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Kahlina put up a massive effort with nine saves, but still conceded thrice. He was also good with distribution and made 17 saves. He has now registered 19 saves in two games and conceded four times. Next, he takes on Austin, who have netted thrice in two games.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
