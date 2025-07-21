Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes two against Atlanta
Kahlina had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Atlanta United.
Kahlina made four saves Saturday but still struggled a bit against Atlanta, allowing two goals despite pulling out the win. However, this makes it two straight games wothout a clean sheet for the goalie, remaining at five this campaign. He will look to capture his sixth when facing Toronto on Saturday.
