Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes two against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Kahlina had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Atlanta United.

Kahlina made four saves Saturday but still struggled a bit against Atlanta, allowing two goals despite pulling out the win. However, this makes it two straight games wothout a clean sheet for the goalie, remaining at five this campaign. He will look to capture his sixth when facing Toronto on Saturday.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
