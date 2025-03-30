Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes two goals in defeat

Kahlina recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids.

Kahlina allowed two goals from Djordje Mihailovic on Saturday against Colorado and couldn't do much on either. The first came from a cross on the left flank, leading to a close-range shot that was unstoppable. The second was a penalty kick that he couldn't stop. He has conceded three goals while making nine saves in his last two games and will try to bounce back against Nashville on Saturday in search of his third clean sheet of the season.