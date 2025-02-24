Kristijan Kahlina News: Five saves in draw

Kahlina made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

Kahlina turned aside five of seven Seattle shots on target and made two clearances Saturday as Charlotte earned a 2-2 draw in Seattle. The veteran keeper ended the 2024 campaign tied for the third-most clean sheets in MLS with 13 over his 37 appearances (37 starts). Kahlina's next challenge should come Saturday when Charlotte host Atlanta United.