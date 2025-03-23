Kristijan Kahlina News: Five saves in victory

Kahlina made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.

Kahlina had a solid performance Saturday against San Jose as he recorded five saves for the third time in five games this season while conceding just once. The Croatian goalkeeper is having a strong start to the campaign with 21 saves in five matches while allowing fewer than a goal per game and keeping two clean sheets. He will try to secure a third one against Colorado on Saturday.