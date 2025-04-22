Kristijan Kahlina News: Keeps another clean sheet
Kahlina made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory against San Diego FC.
Kahlina kept a second clean sheet in a row for a total of four on the season. He's been one of the top keepers, only allowing seven goals in nine matches while averaging just under four saves per game. The keeper will now welcome a visit from New England on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.
