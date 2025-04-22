Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Keeps another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Kahlina made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory against San Diego FC.

Kahlina kept a second clean sheet in a row for a total of four on the season. He's been one of the top keepers, only allowing seven goals in nine matches while averaging just under four saves per game. The keeper will now welcome a visit from New England on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now