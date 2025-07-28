Kristijan Kahlina News: Keeps cleansheet in victory

Kahlina recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

Kahlina kept his sixth clean sheet of the season against Toronto on Saturday, making three saves during the game. The goalie has now kept two clean sheets in his last four outings, making 10 saves in that span. Kahlina will try to keep that momentum against a tougher opponent on Aug. 10 when Charlotte travel to Cincinnati.