Kristijan Kahlina News: Lets in one
Kahlina made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win against Austin FC.
Kahlina recorded a clearance and conceded an own goal in the 31st minute. He has now registered 19 saves in three games and still conceded five times. Next, he takes on Inter Miami, who have netted six times in the last two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Kahlina See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back319 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot326 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing333 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha354 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Kahlina See More