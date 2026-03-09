Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Lets in one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Kahlina made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win against Austin FC.

Kahlina recorded a clearance and conceded an own goal in the 31st minute. He has now registered 19 saves in three games and still conceded five times. Next, he takes on Inter Miami, who have netted six times in the last two games.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Kahlina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Kahlina See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
326 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
333 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago