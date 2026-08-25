Kristijan Kahlina News: Makes four saves in win
Kahlina made four saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 3-1 win over D.C. United.
Kahlina couldn't do much to stop Louis Munteanu well-placed finish that opened the scoring for the opposition but was still excellent, especially during the first half, when the opposition came out striking and was clearly the better team despite not being able to break the deadlock. Despite not getting the clean sheet, the goalkeeper was definitely better and, with a visit to a struggling Atlanta side up next, he might have the chance to build more confidence before the final third of the regular season.
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