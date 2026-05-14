Kristijan Kahlina News: No saves made

Kahlina made no saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against New York City FC.

Kahlina failed to make a single save for the second time this season, allowing one goal during thr loss to NYCFC. He's failed to keep a clean sheet in nine matches, allowing 17 goals while making 29 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Toronto for the next game on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.