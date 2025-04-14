Kristijan Kahlina News: Records clean sheet in win

Kahlina registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over CF Montreal.

Kahlina turned aside each of the two Montreal shots on target Saturday to help lift Charlotte FC to a 1-0 victory. Charlotte's veteran keeper is in the midst of a strong run of form that has seen hm produce 24 saves, one clearance and two clean sheets over his last five appearances (five starts). Kahlina will look for another positive performance Saturday when Charlotte host upstarts San Diego FC.