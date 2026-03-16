Kristijan Kahlina News: Registers clean sheet
Kahlina registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Kahlina made 37 passes, recorded a clearance and secured his first clean sheet of the campaign. He has started the season very well, with 22 saves in four games. Next, he takes on New York Red Bulls, who have netted four times in four games.
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