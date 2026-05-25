Kristijan Kahlina News: Registers clean sheet
Kahlina had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus New England Revolution.
Kahlina recorded three saves, two clearances, one tackle, and one interception, securing his second clean sheet of the campaign. His next match will be against Atlanta United in July, following the conclusion of the World Cup.
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