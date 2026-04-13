Kristijan Kahlina News: Saves four in 2-1 loss
Kahlina made four saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Kahlina leads MLS with 37 saves on the season, and he did all he could to keep Charlotte in this one. It was the first time since March 1 that he's conceded multiple goals. Up next is another stiff test at New York City FC, the first of four straight on the road.
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