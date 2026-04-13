Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Saves four in 2-1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kahlina made four saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Kahlina leads MLS with 37 saves on the season, and he did all he could to keep Charlotte in this one. It was the first time since March 1 that he's conceded multiple goals. Up next is another stiff test at New York City FC, the first of four straight on the road.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
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