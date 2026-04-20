Kristijan Kahlina News: Secures six saves
Kahlina recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.
Kahlina made six saves and was on his way to a clean sheet, until a goal late in ijury time ruined his chance for that. Regardless, he remain one of the top keepers in the league, making 40 saves in eight games, allowing just 10 goals with a clean sheet. He will face off with Orlando City for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored just two goals in the last five contests.
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