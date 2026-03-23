Kristijan Kahlina News: Six saves in win

Kahlina registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 6-1 victory against New York Red Bulls.

Kahlina was kept busy despite his side enjoying a numerical advantage after the opposition saw red in the 52nd minute, making six saves but ultimately conceding one goal to remain on just one clean sheet in his opening five games. The goalkeeper has made an impressive 28 saves across those five appearances, yet clean sheets have been hard to come by, a stark contrast to the form he showed at the end of last season when he kept eight in his last 13 games. He will be hoping to rediscover that form against Philadelphia Union on April 4.