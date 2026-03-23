Kristijan Kahlina News: Six saves in win
Kahlina registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 6-1 victory against New York Red Bulls.
Kahlina was kept busy despite his side enjoying a numerical advantage after the opposition saw red in the 52nd minute, making six saves but ultimately conceding one goal to remain on just one clean sheet in his opening five games. The goalkeeper has made an impressive 28 saves across those five appearances, yet clean sheets have been hard to come by, a stark contrast to the form he showed at the end of last season when he kept eight in his last 13 games. He will be hoping to rediscover that form against Philadelphia Union on April 4.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Kahlina See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back333 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing347 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack354 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristijan Kahlina See More