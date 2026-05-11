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Kristijan Kahlina News: Three saves in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Kahlina had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Kahlina made three saves as his side drew 2-2 with FC Cincinnati. The keeper has kept one clean sheet in his 12 games this season, but hasn't kept a clean sheet in his last eight games. He has made at least three saves in his last three games, but has conceded 11 goals in his last four games.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
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