Kristijan Kahlina News: Three saves in 2-2 draw
Kahlina had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Cincinnati.
Kahlina made three saves as his side drew 2-2 with FC Cincinnati. The keeper has kept one clean sheet in his 12 games this season, but hasn't kept a clean sheet in his last eight games. He has made at least three saves in his last three games, but has conceded 11 goals in his last four games.
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