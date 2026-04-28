Kristijan Kahlina News: Three saves in 4-2 loss

Kahlina made three saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nashville SC.

Kahlina and Charlotte FC were drilled for four goals for the second consecutive match. He continues to rack up saves at a high clip, but his fantasy value takes a hit with a shaky backline in front of him. Up next is another tough road match against New England on Saturday. The Revs are unbeaten at home this season, outscoring their opponents 12-2 across four wins at Gillette Stadium.