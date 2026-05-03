Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Unfortunately concedes goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Kahlina registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus New England Revolution.

Kahlina was just extra time away from a clean sheet until one of Charlotte's players handled the ball in the penalty box. Carles Gil subsequently scored past the goalkeeper, who is without a clean sheet since late-March. Kahlina's next appearance is scheduled for Saturday against FC Cincinnati.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
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