Kristijan Kahlina News: Unfortunately concedes goal
Kahlina registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus New England Revolution.
Kahlina was just extra time away from a clean sheet until one of Charlotte's players handled the ball in the penalty box. Carles Gil subsequently scored past the goalkeeper, who is without a clean sheet since late-March. Kahlina's next appearance is scheduled for Saturday against FC Cincinnati.
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