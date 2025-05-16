Kristjan Asllani News: Nets PK in win over Torino

Asllani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Torino.

Asllani doubled Inter's lead early in the second half with a penalty after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic brought down Mehdi Taremi inside the box. This was Asllani's second goal of the Serie A season across 21 appearances (nine starts), and both have come in his two most recent starts.