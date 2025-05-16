Fantasy Soccer
Kristjan Asllani headshot

Kristjan Asllani News: Nets PK in win over Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Asllani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Torino.

Asllani doubled Inter's lead early in the second half with a penalty after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic brought down Mehdi Taremi inside the box. This was Asllani's second goal of the Serie A season across 21 appearances (nine starts), and both have come in his two most recent starts.

