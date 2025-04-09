Fantasy Soccer
Kristjan Asllani headshot

Kristjan Asllani News: No longer suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Asllani is no longer banned and is an option moving forward in UCL play.

Asllani has cleared his ban in UCL play after sitting out Tuesday's match, serving his one-game ban. This will leave him an option for the second leg on Wednesday April 16. He will likely only see a bench role with an outside chance of a starting role, earning the sort in three of his seven appearances this campaign.

Kristjan Asllani
Inter Milan
