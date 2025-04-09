Kristjan Asllani News: No longer suspended
Asllani is no longer banned and is an option moving forward in UCL play.
Asllani has cleared his ban in UCL play after sitting out Tuesday's match, serving his one-game ban. This will leave him an option for the second leg on Wednesday April 16. He will likely only see a bench role with an outside chance of a starting role, earning the sort in three of his seven appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now