Kristjan Asllani News: Suspended for first Bayern leg

Asllani recorded three crosses (zero accurate), one interception and three corners and picked up his third yellow card in 29 minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Feyenoord.

Asllani was relatively busy off the bench thanks to a few set pieces but will be unavailable for April 7's game versus Bayern Munich due to yellow-card accumulation. Hakan Calhanoglu will be forced to do the heavy lifting at the position.