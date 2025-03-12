Kristjan Asllani News: Suspended for first Bayern leg
Asllani recorded three crosses (zero accurate), one interception and three corners and picked up his third yellow card in 29 minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Feyenoord.
Asllani was relatively busy off the bench thanks to a few set pieces but will be unavailable for April 7's game versus Bayern Munich due to yellow-card accumulation. Hakan Calhanoglu will be forced to do the heavy lifting at the position.
