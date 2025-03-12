Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristjan Asllani headshot

Kristjan Asllani News: Suspended for first Bayern leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Asllani recorded three crosses (zero accurate), one interception and three corners and picked up his third yellow card in 29 minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Feyenoord.

Asllani was relatively busy off the bench thanks to a few set pieces but will be unavailable for April 7's game versus Bayern Munich due to yellow-card accumulation. Hakan Calhanoglu will be forced to do the heavy lifting at the position.

Kristjan Asllani
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now