Kristoffer Ajer headshot

Kristoffer Ajer News: Five clearances Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Ajer registered one cross, a tackle won and five clearances in Friday's 4-0 win over Leicester City.

Ajer has now seen the start in three straight matches since returning from injury, serving at right-back during that span. He was decent in his time on the field against the Foxes, notching a tackle won, an interception and five clearances in the defense. That said, over his past three appearances, he has registered two interceptions seven tackles and eight clearances.

Kristoffer Ajer
Brentford
More Stats & News
