Kristoffer Ajer News: Five clearances Friday

Ajer registered one cross, a tackle won and five clearances in Friday's 4-0 win over Leicester City.

Ajer has now seen the start in three straight matches since returning from injury, serving at right-back during that span. He was decent in his time on the field against the Foxes, notching a tackle won, an interception and five clearances in the defense. That said, over his past three appearances, he has registered two interceptions seven tackles and eight clearances.