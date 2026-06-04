Kristoffer Ajer News: Representing Norway

Ajer is expected to be a starting defender for Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

Ajer is heading to the World Cup with Norway and is set for a prominent role in the defense, likely as a starting center-back. He will be partnered up with Torbjorn Heggem, and they will have a tall task in the group stages, having to face Senegal and France. That said, the defensive record could be rough through the group stages, although with a powerful attack, they could score enough to advance. He will still need to be at his best if they want to qualify, recording four clean sheets in his 20 starts (27 appearances) with Brentford during the league season.