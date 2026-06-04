Kristoffer Ajer headshot

Kristoffer Ajer News: Representing Norway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Ajer is expected to be a starting defender for Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

Ajer is heading to the World Cup with Norway and is set for a prominent role in the defense, likely as a starting center-back. He will be partnered up with Torbjorn Heggem, and they will have a tall task in the group stages, having to face Senegal and France. That said, the defensive record could be rough through the group stages, although with a powerful attack, they could score enough to advance. He will still need to be at his best if they want to qualify, recording four clean sheets in his 20 starts (27 appearances) with Brentford during the league season.

Kristoffer Ajer
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristoffer Ajer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristoffer Ajer See More
2026 World Cup Dark Horses: 4 Sleeper Teams to Watch
SOC
2026 World Cup Dark Horses: 4 Sleeper Teams to Watch
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 9
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago