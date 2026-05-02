Kristoffer Lund Injury: Forced off injured

Lund was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Union Berlin due to an apparent injury.

Lund provided an assist in the 61st minute before being forced off in the 80th minute of Saturday's clash against Union Berlin due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The full-back has been a regular starter this season, so a potential injury would be a major blow for his team, while Joel Schmied is expected to start in the back line if he is ruled out.