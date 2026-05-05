Kristoffer Lund News: Clears injury scare

Lund (undisclosed) has been cleared and returned to full team training Tuesday, confirming he is back fit and available for Sunday's clash against Heidenheim, according to Geissblog.

Lund had been forced off in the 80th minute of Saturday's draw against Union Berlin raising concerns over his fitness, but his participation in Tuesday's session alongside the rest of the available squad is a clean bill of health heading into the final home fixture of the season. The full-back should regain his starting role against Heidenheim as Koln look to secure their Bundesliga status in what promises to be a decisive weekend for the relegation battle.