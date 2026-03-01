Kristoffer Lund News: Four crosses
Lund registered two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus FC Augsburg.
Lund would start a sixth straight match Friday but was not much help to his club, recording two shots and four crosses but no goal contributions. He remains with only one assist all season and no goals in 23 appearances, although he is more of a defensive option on the flank.
