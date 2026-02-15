Kristoffer Lund headshot

Kristoffer Lund News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Lund recorded 11 crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss against VfB Stuttgart.

Lund recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and recorded five interceptions, three clearances, one tackle and one block. He has featured in 21 games this campaign and also registered 17 clearances, eight interceptions and six tackles in his last three games.

Kristoffer Lund
1. FC Köln
