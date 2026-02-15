Kristoffer Lund News: Registers most crosses
Lund recorded 11 crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss against VfB Stuttgart.
Lund recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and recorded five interceptions, three clearances, one tackle and one block. He has featured in 21 games this campaign and also registered 17 clearances, eight interceptions and six tackles in his last three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now