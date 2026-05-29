Kristoffer Lund News: Returns to Palermo

Lund will return to parent club Palermo after Koln decided not to exercise their purchase option following his one-season loan spell, the club announced.

Lund made 33 Bundesliga appearances (26 starts) for Koln throughout the campaign, contributing two assists, 20 chances created, 82 crosses, 38 tackles and 99 clearances in what was a solid if ultimately insufficient performance to convince the club to make the move permanent. The Danish left-back will now return to Italy where his future will be determined by Palermo ahead of the 2026/27 season, with Koln wishing him well for the next chapter of his career.