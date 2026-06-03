Kristoffer Nordfeldt News: Sweden No.1 goalkeeper

Nordfeldt has been named in Sweden's World Cup squad as the first-choice goalkeeper under coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, set to experience one of the biggest stages of his career this summer.

Nordfeldt's shot-stopping ability, commanding presence in his penalty area and distribution from the back make him a reliable and technically accomplished option between the posts. His ability to organize the defensive unit in front of him is an underrated but crucial aspect of what he brings to the national team, and his composure under pressure gives Sweden confidence that they have a dependable last line of defense heading into the tournament. A goalkeeper capable of producing match-winning saves at key moments could prove the difference between an early exit and a deep run into the knockout stages, and Jon Dahl Tomasson will be counting on him to deliver when Sweden need him most this summer.