Kristoffer Velde Injury: Forced off in victory

Velde (undisclosed) was forced off in the 56th minute of Thursday's 3-1 Leagues Cup win over Tijuana, two minutes after an awkward coming together with the full-back inside the box, according to Stumptown Footy.

Velde has been in strong form this season, contributing four goals and four assists across 17 MLS appearances while averaging 8.5 crosses per match, including a standout showing with an assist and 13 crosses in a recent win over Seattle. His condition will be checked ahead of Sunday's match against Chicago, and Antony could see a larger role if Velde is unable to go.